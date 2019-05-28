Infos zum neuen Album von DREAMS IN FRAGMENTS

Die Sympho-Metal-Band DREAMS IN FRAGMENTS aus der Schweiz stellt zu ihrem neuen Album "Reflections Of A Nightmare", das am 28. Juni erscheinen soll, Cover, Trackliste und auf YouTube einen Clip zu 'Nightchild' vor.



1. Everytime

2. Nightchild

3. The Maze

4. Incomplete

5. Prologue

6. Defy every Storm

7. Falling with a Crown

8. Little Red

9. In Flames

10. Unireverse





Quelle: https://ashermediarelations.com/ Redakteur: Stefan Kayser Tags: dreams in fragments nightchild reflections of a nightmare