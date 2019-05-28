Infos zum neuen Album von DREAMS IN FRAGMENTS
28.05.2019 | 21:27
Die Sympho-Metal-Band DREAMS IN FRAGMENTS aus der Schweiz stellt zu ihrem neuen Album "Reflections Of A Nightmare", das am 28. Juni erscheinen soll, Cover, Trackliste und auf YouTube einen Clip zu 'Nightchild' vor.
1. Everytime
2. Nightchild
3. The Maze
4. Incomplete
5. Prologue
6. Defy every Storm
7. Falling with a Crown
8. Little Red
9. In Flames
10. Unireverse
