JAPANDROIDS: Live-Album

Das kanadische Duo JAPANDROIDS hat am 26.06.2020 das Live-Album "Massey Fucking Hall“ auf Anti-Records veröffentlicht. Die Vinyl-Version dazu soll am 02.10.2020 folgen. Die 12 Songs wurden in der Konzerthalle "Massey Hall“ in Toronto aufgenommen und bieten einen Querschnitt aus den drei Studioalben der Band. Zum Song 'Heart Sweats' ist bereits ein Video erschienen.



Schlagzeuger David Prowse sagt zu dem Album: "I really, really miss live shows. I miss playing them and I miss being in the crowd. When you love music, there are few things more uplifting and cathartic than being in a room full of people at a live show. To not have that opportunity to experience live music together with a group of people has been hard to adjust to. It’s disorienting and it makes me sad to think about it. I hope that maybe in some small way people who are feeling similarly can find some solace in this record. They can hear the crowd and listen to us having the time of our lives at a historic venue and maybe that makes life a little easier for a minute and reminds them that those moments will happen again down the road."



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Near To The Wild Heart Of Life

2. Fire’s Highway

3. Heart Sweats

4. Arc Of Bar

5. Younger Us

6. North East South West

7. The Nights of Wine And Roses

8. No Known Drink Or Drug

9. Continuous Thunder

10. Young Hearts Spark Fire

11. Sovereignty

12. The House That Heaven Built

Quelle: Starkult Promotion Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: japandroids massey fucking hall live album heart sweats anti records david prowse