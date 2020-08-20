JOHANSSON & SPECKMANN: Neues Album

Die Death-Metal-Herrschaften JOHANSSON & SPECKMANN werden am 09.10.2020 ihr fünftes Album namens "The Germs Of Circumstance" veröffentlichen. Es wird via Soulseller Records erscheinen. Unterstützt wird das Duo von Drummer Brynjar Helgetun.



Paul Speckmann sagt dazu: "We’ve come to album number 5 with the Johansson-Speckmann-Projekt. I take great pride in working with the fellas and creating the lyrics for these killer songs Rogga writes. It’s an honor and a pleasure to work together of course. I hope you all enjoy this latest installment. The Germs of circumstance is coming to a shop near you!"



Rogga Johansson ergänzt: "For this the fifth album we stepped it up. Its faster and harder and more aggressive than before. And that fits J&S killer. This will make you utterly happy if you like it raw and dirty."



Der gleichnamige Song 'The Germs Of Circumstance' wurde bereits heraus gebracht.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. The Germs of Circumstance

2. One World One Leader

3. Take the Lions Share

4. I Was Left to Stare

5. Generations Antidote

6. Confessions of A Vital Leader

7. Provoke the Collective

8. Devour Engage the Hour the Rage

