JUDAS PRIEST: Glenn Tipton muss Tour aussitzen wegen Parkinson





Bereits vor zehn Jahren wurde bei Gitarrist Glenn Tipton Parkinson diagnostiziert. Jetzt zwingt ihn die Erkrankung auf die kommende JUDAS PRIEST Konzertreise zu verzichten. Auf der kommenden “Firepower”-Tour wird ihn Andy Sneap erstetzen.



Glenn Tipton im O-Ton dazu:



"I want everyone to know that it’s vital that the JUDAS PRIEST tour go ahead and that I am not leaving the band - it’s simply that my role has changed.

I don’t rule out the chance to go on stage as and when I feel able to blast out some Priest! So at some point in the not too distant future I’m really looking forward to seeing all of our wonderful metal maniacs once again"



Rob, Ritchie, Ian und Scott fügen an:



"We have been privileged to witness Glenn’s determination and steadfast commitment over the years, showing his passion and self belief through the writing, recording and performing sessions with Priest - he is a true metal hero!

We are not surprised by Glenn’s insistence that we complete the Firepower tour and thank Andy for joining us to make Glenn’s wishes become real -

As Glenn has said we also can’t wait to have him with us at any time any place on the road.....

We love you Glenn!"

