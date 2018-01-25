KAMELOT: Album-Artwork enthüllt
Am 6. April wird das neue KAMELOT-Album mit dem Titel "The Shadow Theor" erscheinen. Nebenstehend sieht man das Frontcover und hier ist die Trackliste:
The Mission
Phantom Divine (Shadow Empire)
RavenLight
Amnesiac
Burns To Embrace
In Twilight Hours
Kevlar Skin
Static
MindFall Remedy
Stories Unheard
Vespertine (My Crimson Bride)
The Proud and The Broken
Ministrium (Shadow Key)
Die Doppel-CD-Ausgabe wird außerdem diese Lieder enthalten:
Phantom Divine (Shadow Empire) (Instrumental version)
RavenLight (Instrumental version)
Amnesiac (Instrumental version)
Burns To Embrace (Instrumental version)
Kevlar Skin (Instrumental version)
The Proud and The Broken (Instrumental version)
The Last Day of Sunlight (bonus)
Napalm Records wird das Album in folgenden Versionen veröffentlichen:
The Shadow Theory will be available in the following formats:
- LTD DELUXE WOODEN BOX incl. CD Digipack, Flag, Tri K Logo pendant, Tri K Key, Signed autograph card, Tri K Logo patch
- 2CD EARBOOK
- 2CD Digipack
- CD Jewelcase
- 2LP Gatefold
Editions:
LTD Red - NPR D2C mailorder shop (EU)
LTD Gold - NPR D2C mailorder shop (EU/USA)
LTD Neon Pink - Universal
LTD White - ADA/ Sony CAN
Black (for all outlets)
Jetzt muss es nur noch April werden...
