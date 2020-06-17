KAMELOT: Live-Album

Die symphonischen Power-Progger werden am 14. August "I Am The Empire" über Napalm Records veröffentlichen. Da scheint uns ein Leckerbissen ins Haus zu stehen, verspricht zumindest der erste Clip zu dem Lied 'Sacrimony', bei dem die Band von Alissa White-Gluz und Elize Ryd unterstützt wird:

Absolute Klasse! Das gute Stück wird es in verschiedenen Vinyl-Farbe geben und als Doppel-CD mit blu-ray oder DVD, wobei letztere die gleiche Trackliste haben. Und diese liest sich wie folgt:

CD 1:

01. Transcendence (Intro)

02. Phantom Divine (Shadow Empire)

03. Rule the World

04. Insomnia

05. The Great Pandemonium

06. When the Lights Are Down

07. My Confession

08. Veil of Elysium

09. Under Grey Skies

10. Ravenlight

11. End of Innocence

12. March of Mephisto

13. Amnesiac



CD 2:

01. Manus Dei

02. Sacrimony (Angel of Afterlife)

03. Drum and Keys Solo

04. Here's to the Fall

05. Forever

06. Burns to Embrace

07. Liar Liar (Wasteland Monarchy)

08. Ministrium (Shadow Key)



Vorbestellungen für alle Versionen kann man bei Napalm Records tätigen.