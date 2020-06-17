KAMELOT: Live-Album
Kommentieren
Die symphonischen Power-Progger werden am 14. August "I Am The Empire" über Napalm Records veröffentlichen. Da scheint uns ein Leckerbissen ins Haus zu stehen, verspricht zumindest der erste Clip zu dem Lied 'Sacrimony', bei dem die Band von Alissa White-Gluz und Elize Ryd unterstützt wird:
Absolute Klasse! Das gute Stück wird es in verschiedenen Vinyl-Farbe geben und als Doppel-CD mit blu-ray oder DVD, wobei letztere die gleiche Trackliste haben. Und diese liest sich wie folgt:
CD 1:
01. Transcendence (Intro)
02. Phantom Divine (Shadow Empire)
03. Rule the World
04. Insomnia
05. The Great Pandemonium
06. When the Lights Are Down
07. My Confession
08. Veil of Elysium
09. Under Grey Skies
10. Ravenlight
11. End of Innocence
12. March of Mephisto
13. Amnesiac
CD 2:
01. Manus Dei
02. Sacrimony (Angel of Afterlife)
03. Drum and Keys Solo
04. Here's to the Fall
05. Forever
06. Burns to Embrace
07. Liar Liar (Wasteland Monarchy)
08. Ministrium (Shadow Key)
Blu Ray/DVD:
01. Transcendence (Intro)
02. Phantom Divine (Shadow Empire)
03. Rule the World
04. Insomnia
05. The Great Pandemonium
06. When the Lights Are Down
07. My Confession
08. Veil of Elysium
09. Under Grey Skies
10. Ravenlight
11. End of Innocence
12. March of Mephisto
13. Amnesiac
14. Manus Dei
15. Sacrimony (Angel of Afterlife)
16. Drum and Keys Solo
17. Here's to the Fall
18. Forever
19. Burns to Embrace
20. Liar Liar (Wasteland Monarchy)
21. Ministrium (Shadow Key)
Vorbestellungen für alle Versionen kann man bei Napalm Records tätigen.
- Quelle:
- Napalm Records
- Redakteur:
- Frank Jaeger
- Tags:
- kamelot i am the empire
0 Kommentare