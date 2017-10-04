Sie wollen mit ihrem unsterblichen Klassiker punkten: 'Carry On my Wayward Son' ist jetzt als Video in einer aktuellen Live-Version zu sehen: Youtube.

Die Version stammt vom am 3. November erscheinenden Album "Leftoverture Live & Beyond", das folgende Lieder enthalten wird:

1. Icarus II

2. Icarus

3. Point of Know Return

4. Paradox

5. Journey from Mariabronn

6. Lamplight Symphony

7. Dust in the Wind

8. Rhythm in the Spirit

9. The Voyage of Eight Eighteen

10. Section 60

11. Carry On Wayward Son

12. The Wall

13. What’s on My Mind

14. Miracles out of Nowhere

15. Opus Insert

16. Questions of My Childhood

17. Cheyenne Anthem

18. Magnum Opus

19. Portrait (He Knew