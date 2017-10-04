KANSAS: Video vom kommenden Live-Album
Kommentieren
Sie wollen mit ihrem unsterblichen Klassiker punkten: 'Carry On my Wayward Son' ist jetzt als Video in einer aktuellen Live-Version zu sehen: Youtube.
Die Version stammt vom am 3. November erscheinenden Album "Leftoverture Live & Beyond", das folgende Lieder enthalten wird:
1. Icarus II
2. Icarus
3. Point of Know Return
4. Paradox
5. Journey from Mariabronn
6. Lamplight Symphony
7. Dust in the Wind
8. Rhythm in the Spirit
9. The Voyage of Eight Eighteen
10. Section 60
11. Carry On Wayward Son
12. The Wall
13. What’s on My Mind
14. Miracles out of Nowhere
15. Opus Insert
16. Questions of My Childhood
17. Cheyenne Anthem
18. Magnum Opus
19. Portrait (He Knew
- Quelle:
- Head of PR
- Redakteur:
- Frank Jaeger
- Tags:
- kansas leftoverture live beyond
0 Kommentare