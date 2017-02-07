KEKAL: 'Root Of All Evil' als kostenloser Download

Die aus Indonesien stammende Post-Metal-Formation um Jeff Arwadi hat einen neuen Titel veröffentlicht: 'Root Of All Evil' ist die erste Veröffentlichung von der neuen KEKAL-Scheibe "Deeper Underground" (2018) und weitere sollen folgen. Die Nummer kann man kostenlos bei Soundcloud herunterladen oder auf Youtube hören.



KEKAL stellen damit klar, dass nach 21 Jahren nicht Schluss sein wird und gehen außerdem wieder etwas metallischer zu Werke. Viele Texte für "Deeper Underground" sind bereits geschrieben und obwohl einige wütende Töne zu erwarten sind, soll das Album eine positive Ausrichtung haben:

"We live in a broken world layered by major problems, another after another. Our same world that sits on a heavily abused Earth as well. It's so depressing just to think about these problems. Do we need to create another depressing energy with music? What we need is to create liberating energy instead, and that's the aim of Deeper Underground."



vorherige

nächste