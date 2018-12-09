KING DIAMOND kündigt neue DVD/Blu-ray

Lange mussten die Fans darauf warten. Am 25. Januar wird die KING DIAMOND DVD/Blu-ray "Songs For The Dead Live" via Metal Blade Records veröffentlicht!



Enthalten sind zwei komplette Shows. Da wäre einmal der Auftritt auf dem Graspop Metal Meeting vom Juni 2016. Und dann das Konzert im Fillmore, Philadelphia vom November 2015. Bei beiden Konzerten wurde das 1987er Album "Abigail" komplett aufgeführt.



Hier die komplette Trackliste:



Graspop Metal Meeting track-listing

01. Out from the Asylum

02. Welcome Home

03. Sleepless Nights

04. Halloween

05. Eye of the Witch

06. Melissa

07. Come to the Sabbath

08. Them

09. Funeral

10. Arrival

11. A Mansion in Darkness

12. The Family Ghost

13. The 7th Day of July 1777

14. Omens

15. The Possession

16. Abigail

17. Black Horsemen

18. Insanity



The Fillmore track-listing

01. Out from the Asylum

02. Welcome Home

03. Sleepless Nights

04. Eye of the Witch

05. Halloween

06. Melissa

07. Come to the Sabbath

08. Them

09. Funeral

10. Arrival

11. A Mansion in Darkness

12. The Family Ghost

13. The 7th Day of July 1777

14. Omens

15. The Possession

16. Abigail

17. Black Horsemen

18. Insanity



Ich durfte die Aufnahmen bereits sehen. Und ohne meinem Review, das noch folgen wird, vorzugreifen, das Teil ist einfach nur zum Niederknien! Freut euch auf einen der besten Konzertmitschnitte ever!



Als Vorgeschmack könnt ihr hier das Video zu 'Sleepless Nights" aus dem Fillmore sehen:







Songs For The Dead Live erscheint in den unterschiedlichsten Konfigurationen:



–2DVD/CD 6-Panel Digipak

–Blu-ray (inklusive digitalem Audiodownload der Philadelphia Show)

–special edition Boxset mit 5 Discs (2DVD, 2CD, 1 Blu-ray) plus poster, flier, laminate, setlist, ticket, sticker, und guitar pick (limitiert auf 3000 Ex.)

–opaque blue with white splatter vinyl (US retail exclusive – limited to 600 copies)

–opaque red with black splatter vinyl (US webstore exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

–opaque white with black splatter vinyl (US webstore exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

–180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

–transparent amber marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 700 copies)

–clear ghost white vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 500 copies)

–orange-brown/black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)

–black/purple melt vinyl (Nuclear Blast exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

–orange/red marbled vinyl (Napalm exclusive – limited to 300 copies)

–clear lavender marbled vinyl (EMP exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

–clear ash grey marbled vinyl (Bengan exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

–pink blue marbled vinyl (Ebay exclusive – limited to 200 copies)





Quelle: Metal Blade Redakteur: Tommy Schmelz Tags: king diamond songs from the dead live