KINO kehrt mit

Was dreizehn Jahre dauert, muss ja gut werden, oder? Also, dem Lied 'Grey Shapes on Concrete Fields' nach zu urteilen, dürfen Freunde des gepflegten britischen Neo-Progs ein wenig Freude verspüren: Youtube.

KINO besteht aus John Mitchell (IT BITES, ARENA, FROST, LONELY ROBOT), Pete Trewavas (MARILLION) und als Gästen Craig Blundell (Steven Wilson) und John Beck (IT BITES). Das Album wird es als CD, Vinyl und Download geben und kann schon vorbestellt werden und wird diese Lieder enthalten:

1. Radio Voltaire

2. The Dead Club

3. Idlewild

4. I Don’t Know Why

5. I Won’t Break So Easily Any More

6. Temple Tudor

7. Out of Time

8. Warmth of the Sun

9. Grey Shapes on Concrete Fields

10. Keep The Faith

11. The Silent Fighter Pilot

Bonus Tracks

12. Temple Tudor (Piano Mix)

13. The Dead Club (Berlin Headquarter Mix)

14. Keep The Faith (Orchestral Mix)

15. The Kino Funfair