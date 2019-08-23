KOBRA AND THE LOTUS mit neuem Lyric-Video 'Get F*ck Out Of Here'!
23.08.2019 | 20:29
Wie berichtet, veröffentlicht KOBRA AND THE LOTUS am 20.09.2019 das neue Album "Evolution", jetzt gibt es Vorab ein neues Lyric-Video 'Get The F*ck Out Of Here':
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gltp7AedlL0
Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt:
01. Evolution
02. Burn!
03. We Come Undone
04. Wounds
05. Thundersmith
06. Circus
07. Wash Away
08. Liar
09. Get The F*ck Out Of Here
10. In The End
11. Tokyo (Japan version only)
