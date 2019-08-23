KOBRA AND THE LOTUS mit neuem Lyric-Video 'Get F*ck Out Of Here'!

Wie berichtet, veröffentlicht KOBRA AND THE LOTUS am 20.09.2019 das neue Album "Evolution", jetzt gibt es Vorab ein neues Lyric-Video 'Get The F*ck Out Of Here':

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gltp7AedlL0

Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt:

01. Evolution

02. Burn!

03. We Come Undone

04. Wounds

05. Thundersmith

06. Circus

07. Wash Away

08. Liar

09. Get The F*ck Out Of Here

10. In The End

11. Tokyo (Japan version only)