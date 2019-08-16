KOSM mit einer weiteren Hörprobe
16.08.2019 | 22:29
Die kanadische Prog-Metal-Gruppe KOSM hat soeben ein Playthrough-Video von 'A Call Beyond' ein YouTube online gestellt. Das Lied ist im Original auf der aktuellen EP der Band, "Eyes On The Inside".
- Quelle:
- https://ashermediarelations.com/
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- kosm a call beyond playthrough eyes on the inside
