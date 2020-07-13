KÖRGULL THE EXTERMINATOR: Details zum neuen Album

Die spanische Speed/Black/Thrash-Metal-Band KÖRGULL THE EXTERMINATOR hat ein neues Album angekündigt. Das fünfte Album der Band trägt den Namen "Sharpen Your Spikes" und wird am 09.09.2020 via Xtreem Music als CD und 12"LP veröffentlicht. Neben dem Cover und der Tracklist gibt es mit dem Song 'Inquisitor Generalis' gibt es bereits einen ersten Eindruck vom neuen Werk.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

01. Campanades a Morts (intro)

02. Prophecy of Black Blood

03. Inquisitor Generalis

04. Sharpen Your Spikes

05. Battle Ram

06. The Black Goat of the Woods

07. Dawn of the Extermination

08. Firing Squad

09. Follow the Flame

10. Sword and Sorcery

11. A Black Bird is Always a Warning

