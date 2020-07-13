KÖRGULL THE EXTERMINATOR: Details zum neuen Album "Sharpen Your Spikes" veröffentlicht
Die spanische Speed/Black/Thrash-Metal-Band KÖRGULL THE EXTERMINATOR hat ein neues Album angekündigt. Das fünfte Album der Band trägt den Namen "Sharpen Your Spikes" und wird am 09.09.2020 via Xtreem Music als CD und 12"LP veröffentlicht. Neben dem Cover und der Tracklist gibt es mit dem Song 'Inquisitor Generalis' gibt es bereits einen ersten Eindruck vom neuen Werk.
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
01. Campanades a Morts (intro)
02. Prophecy of Black Blood
03. Inquisitor Generalis
04. Sharpen Your Spikes
05. Battle Ram
06. The Black Goat of the Woods
07. Dawn of the Extermination
08. Firing Squad
09. Follow the Flame
10. Sword and Sorcery
11. A Black Bird is Always a Warning
