KREATOR mit zweiter Single und Video
Kommentieren
Das Live Album "London Apocalypticon - Live At The Roundhouse" erscheint am 14. Februar 2020 via Nuclear Blast.
Daraus haben die deutschen Thrasher jetzt die neue Single zu 'Violent Revolution - Live In Chile' inklusive Video veröffentlicht, das ihr euch hier ansehen könnt:
Bereits vor kurzem wurde daraus ein Video zu dem Track Satan Is Real veröffentlicht, das es hier zu sehen gibt:
"London Apocalypticon - Live At The Roundhouse" erscheint als: Blu-ray + CD-Digibook in slipcase, CD (London show only), Vinyl in Gatefold (different colours), Earbook incl. BluRay, 3CD, poster, patch (NB Mailorder exclusive), 180g 6LP+Blu-ray BOX (2LP gatefold per show, pop-up in London 2LP gatefold - NB Mailorder exclusive)
Die Trackliste liest sich wie folgt:
London Apocalypticon
01. The Four Horsemen/Choir Of The Damned
02. Enemy Of God
03. Hail To The Hordes
04. Awakening Of The Gods
05. People Of The Lie
06. Gods Of Violence
07. Satan Is Real
08. Mars Mantra
09. Phantom Antichrist
10. Fallen Brother
11. Flag Of Hate
12. Phobia
13. Hordes Of Chaos
14. The Patriarch
15. Violent Revolution
16. Pleasure To Kill
17. Apocalypticon
Live In Chile
01. Mars Mantra
02. Phantom Antichrist
03. Hail To The Hordes
04. Army Of Storms
05. Enemy Of God
06. Satan Is Real
07. Civilization Collapse
08. Flag Of Hate
09. Phobia
10. Gods Of Violence
11. Fallen Brother
12. Hordes Of Chaos
13. The Patriarch
14. Violent Revolution
15. Pleasure To Kill
16. Apocalypticon
Masters Of Rock
01. Choir Of The Damned
02. Hordes Of Chaos
03. Phobia
04. Satan Is Real
05. Gods Of Violence
06. People Of The Lie
07. Total Death
08. Mars Mantra
09. Phantom Antichrist
10. Fallen Brother
11. Army Of Storms
12. Enemy Of God
13. From Flood Into Fire
14. Apocalypticon
15. World War Now
16. Hail To The Hordes
17. Extreme Agression
18. Civilization Collapse
19. The Patriarch
20. Violent Revolution
21. Pleasure To Kill
22. Death Becomes My Light
Der Vorverkauf im Nuclear Blast Shop hat bereits begonnen.
- Quelle:
- Nuclear Blast
- Redakteur:
- Tommy Schmelz
- Tags:
- kreator london apocalypticon - live at the roundhouse violent revolution satan is real
0 Kommentare