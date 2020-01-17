KREATOR mit zweiter Single und Video

Das Live Album "London Apocalypticon - Live At The Roundhouse" erscheint am 14. Februar 2020 via Nuclear Blast.



Daraus haben die deutschen Thrasher jetzt die neue Single zu 'Violent Revolution - Live In Chile' inklusive Video veröffentlicht, das ihr euch hier ansehen könnt:





Bereits vor kurzem wurde daraus ein Video zu dem Track Satan Is Real veröffentlicht, das es hier zu sehen gibt:





"London Apocalypticon - Live At The Roundhouse" erscheint als: Blu-ray + CD-Digibook in slipcase, CD (London show only), Vinyl in Gatefold (different colours), Earbook incl. BluRay, 3CD, poster, patch (NB Mailorder exclusive), 180g 6LP+Blu-ray BOX (2LP gatefold per show, pop-up in London 2LP gatefold - NB Mailorder exclusive)



Die Trackliste liest sich wie folgt:



London Apocalypticon

01. The Four Horsemen/Choir Of The Damned

02. Enemy Of God

03. Hail To The Hordes

04. Awakening Of The Gods

05. People Of The Lie

06. Gods Of Violence

07. Satan Is Real

08. Mars Mantra

09. Phantom Antichrist

10. Fallen Brother

11. Flag Of Hate

12. Phobia

13. Hordes Of Chaos

14. The Patriarch

15. Violent Revolution

16. Pleasure To Kill

17. Apocalypticon



Live In Chile

01. Mars Mantra

02. Phantom Antichrist

03. Hail To The Hordes

04. Army Of Storms

05. Enemy Of God

06. Satan Is Real

07. Civilization Collapse

08. Flag Of Hate

09. Phobia

10. Gods Of Violence

11. Fallen Brother

12. Hordes Of Chaos

13. The Patriarch

14. Violent Revolution

15. Pleasure To Kill

16. Apocalypticon



Masters Of Rock

01. Choir Of The Damned

02. Hordes Of Chaos

03. Phobia

04. Satan Is Real

05. Gods Of Violence

06. People Of The Lie

07. Total Death

08. Mars Mantra

09. Phantom Antichrist

10. Fallen Brother

11. Army Of Storms

12. Enemy Of God

13. From Flood Into Fire

14. Apocalypticon

15. World War Now

16. Hail To The Hordes

17. Extreme Agression

18. Civilization Collapse

19. The Patriarch

20. Violent Revolution

21. Pleasure To Kill

22. Death Becomes My Light



Der Vorverkauf im Nuclear Blast Shop hat bereits begonnen.