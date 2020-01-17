... AND YOU WILL KNOW US BY THE TRAIL OF THE DEAD mit neuem Album, Video, Tour
Kommentieren
"X: The Godless Void and Other Stories" heißt das erste Album in sechs Jahren der US-Amerikaner. Aber immerhin gibt es zum heutigen Release auch ein Video zu sehen und hören, nämlich 'Something Like This': Youtube.
Zu ihrem zehnten Album wird die Band auch bei uns auf Tour gehen:
09.02.2020 – (FR) Dunquerque, Les Quatre Ecluses
10.02.2020 – (FR) Paris, Le Petit Bain
12.02.2020 – (DE) Köln, Stadtgarten
13.02.2020 – (DE) Bielefeld, Forum
14.02.2020 – (CH) Basel, Sommercasino
16.02.2020 – (DE) Reutlingen, Franz.K
17.02.2020 – (DE) München, Strom
18.02.2020 – (AT) Vienna, Flex
19.02.2020 – (DE) Berlin, Festsaal Kreuzberg
21.02.2020 – (DE) Hamburg, The Stage Club
22.02.2020 – (DK) Copenhagen, Loppen
23.02.2020 – (SE) Stockholm, Nalen Klubb
24.02.2020 – (NO) Oslo, Vulkan Arena
26.02.2020 – (NL) Amsterdam, Melkweg
27.02.2020 – (NL) Nijmengen, Doornroosje
28.02.2020 – (BE) Brussels, Botanique
29.02.2020 – (UK) Brighton (Sussex) Patterns
01.03.2020 – (UK) Bristol, The Exchange
02.03.2020 – (UK) Nottingham, The Bodega Social Club
03.03.2020 – (UK) Edinburgh, The Mash House
04.03.2020 – (UK) Manchester, Night & Day
05.03.2020 – (UK) Newcastle upon Tyne, Riverside
07.03.2020 – (UK) Leicester, The Cookie
08.03.2020 – (UK) Hudderfield, The Parish
10.03.2020 – (UK) London, The Dome
11.03.2020 – (UK) St. Albans, The Horn
Das Album enthält diese Lieder:
1. The Opening Crescendo
2. All Who Wander
3. Something like This
4. Into the Godless Void
5. Don’t look down
6. Gone
7. Children of the Sky
8. Who Haunts the Haunter
9. Eyes of the Overworld
10. Gravity
11. Blade of Wind
12. Through the Sunlit Door
- Quelle:
- Head Of PR
- Redakteur:
- Frank Jaeger
- Tags:
- and you will know us by the trail of dead tour 2020 x the godless void and other stories
0 Kommentare