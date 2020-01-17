... AND YOU WILL KNOW US BY THE TRAIL OF THE DEAD mit neuem Album, Video, Tour

"X: The Godless Void and Other Stories" heißt das erste Album in sechs Jahren der US-Amerikaner. Aber immerhin gibt es zum heutigen Release auch ein Video zu sehen und hören, nämlich 'Something Like This': Youtube.

Zu ihrem zehnten Album wird die Band auch bei uns auf Tour gehen:

09.02.2020 – (FR) Dunquerque, Les Quatre Ecluses

10.02.2020 – (FR) Paris, Le Petit Bain

12.02.2020 – (DE) Köln, Stadtgarten

13.02.2020 – (DE) Bielefeld, Forum

14.02.2020 – (CH) Basel, Sommercasino

16.02.2020 – (DE) Reutlingen, Franz.K

17.02.2020 – (DE) München, Strom

18.02.2020 – (AT) Vienna, Flex

19.02.2020 – (DE) Berlin, Festsaal Kreuzberg

21.02.2020 – (DE) Hamburg, The Stage Club

22.02.2020 – (DK) Copenhagen, Loppen

23.02.2020 – (SE) Stockholm, Nalen Klubb

24.02.2020 – (NO) Oslo, Vulkan Arena

26.02.2020 – (NL) Amsterdam, Melkweg

27.02.2020 – (NL) Nijmengen, Doornroosje

28.02.2020 – (BE) Brussels, Botanique

29.02.2020 – (UK) Brighton (Sussex) Patterns

01.03.2020 – (UK) Bristol, The Exchange

02.03.2020 – (UK) Nottingham, The Bodega Social Club

03.03.2020 – (UK) Edinburgh, The Mash House

04.03.2020 – (UK) Manchester, Night & Day

05.03.2020 – (UK) Newcastle upon Tyne, Riverside

07.03.2020 – (UK) Leicester, The Cookie

08.03.2020 – (UK) Hudderfield, The Parish

10.03.2020 – (UK) London, The Dome

11.03.2020 – (UK) St. Albans, The Horn

Das Album enthält diese Lieder:

1. The Opening Crescendo

2. All Who Wander

3. Something like This

4. Into the Godless Void

5. Don’t look down

6. Gone

7. Children of the Sky

8. Who Haunts the Haunter

9. Eyes of the Overworld

10. Gravity

11. Blade of Wind

12. Through the Sunlit Door