LEGION OF THE DAMNED: neue Single
Kommentieren
16.12.2018 | 18:23
01 The Widows Breed
Das Lied 'Slaves Of The Southers Cross' stammt von dem am 9. Januar erscheinenden Album "Slaves Of The Shadow Realm": Youtube.
Hier ist die gesamte Trackliste des Albums:
01 The Widows Breed
02 Nocturnal Commando
03 Charnel Confession
04 Slaves of the Southern Cross
05 Warhounds of Hades
06 Black Banners in Flames
07 Shadow Realm of the Demonic Mind
08 Palace of Sin
09 Priest Hunt
10 Azazels Crown
11 Dark Coronation
- Quelle:
- Napalm
- Redakteur:
- Frank Jaeger
- Tags:
- legion of the dead slaves of the shadow realm
0 Kommentare