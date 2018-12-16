LEGION OF THE DAMNED: neue Single

Das Lied 'Slaves Of The Southers Cross' stammt von dem am 9. Januar erscheinenden Album "Slaves Of The Shadow Realm": Youtube.

Hier ist die gesamte Trackliste des Albums:

01 The Widows Breed

02 Nocturnal Commando

03 Charnel Confession

04 Slaves of the Southern Cross

05 Warhounds of Hades

06 Black Banners in Flames

07 Shadow Realm of the Demonic Mind

08 Palace of Sin

09 Priest Hunt

10 Azazels Crown

11 Dark Coronation