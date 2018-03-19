LIK sorgt am 4. Mai für "Carnage"
Kommentieren
So heißt nämlich das kommende Album der Stockholmer Deather, das Metal Blade bald veröffentlichen wird, und zwar in diesen Versionen:
- ltd. 1st ed. Digi-CD
- 180g black vinyl
- grey black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)
- white vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- red opaque/black splattered vinyl (EU/EMP exclusive - limited to 100 copies)
- clear/black marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
Wer mal zu Metal Blade surft, kann nicht nur das Album vorbestellen, sondern auch den Song 'Rip You Off Your Flesh' im Stream hören.
"Carnage" trackliste:
01. To Kill
02. Rid You of Your Flesh
03. Celebration of the Twisted
04. Dr Duschanka
05. Left to Die
06. Cannibalistic Infancy
07. Death Cult
08. The Deranged
09. Only Death Is Left Alive
10. Embrace the End
LIK line-up:
Chris Barkensjö - drums & vocals
Tomas Åkvik - vocals & guitars
Niklas "Nille" Sandin - guitars & bass
- Quelle:
- Metal Blade
- Redakteur:
- Frank Jaeger
- Tags:
- lik carnage
0 Kommentare