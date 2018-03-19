LIK sorgt am 4. Mai für

So heißt nämlich das kommende Album der Stockholmer Deather, das Metal Blade bald veröffentlichen wird, und zwar in diesen Versionen:

- ltd. 1st ed. Digi-CD

- 180g black vinyl

- grey black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- white vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- red opaque/black splattered vinyl (EU/EMP exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

- clear/black marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

Wer mal zu Metal Blade surft, kann nicht nur das Album vorbestellen, sondern auch den Song 'Rip You Off Your Flesh' im Stream hören.

"Carnage" trackliste:

01. To Kill

02. Rid You of Your Flesh

03. Celebration of the Twisted

04. Dr Duschanka

05. Left to Die

06. Cannibalistic Infancy

07. Death Cult

08. The Deranged

09. Only Death Is Left Alive

10. Embrace the End



LIK line-up:

Chris Barkensjö - drums & vocals

Tomas Åkvik - vocals & guitars

Niklas "Nille" Sandin - guitars & bass