LIQUID TENSION EXPERIMENT: Details zum neuen Album

Die Formation LIQUID TENSION EXPERIMENT, nach wie vor bestehend aus Tony Levin (KING CRIMSON, PETER GABRIEL) am Bass, John Petrucci an der Gitarre, Jordan Rudess am Keyboard (beide DREAM THEATER) und Mike Portnoy am Schlagzeug (u.a. SONS OF APOLLO, TRANSATLANTIC, ehem. DREAM THEATER), wird 22 Jahre nach dem letzten Album "Liquid Tension Experiment 2" das dritte Album "Liquid Tension Experiment 3" via InsideOutMusic veröffentlichen.



Zum neuen Werk wurde nun mit dem 26.03.2020 das Datum der Veröffentlichung bekannt gegeben. Auch das Cover und die Tracklist sind nun kein Geheimnis mehr. Das Album kann am dem 22.01.2021 vorbestellt werden.



Das Werk ist in folgenden Formaten erhältlich:

• Limited deluxe hot pink 3LP+2CD+Blu-ray Box Set (incl. a poster and 4 artcards, Blu-ray includes a 5.1 surround mix with visuals, and full band interview from the studio)

• Limited 2CD+Blu-ray Artbook

• Limited 2CD Digipak

• Gatefold black 2LP+CD

• Digital album (2CD)



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Hypersonic (8:22)

2. Beating The Odds (6:09)

3. Liquid Evolution (3:23)

4. The Passage Of Time (7:32)

5. Chris & Kevin’s Amazing Odyssey (5:04)

6. Rhapsody In Blue (13:16)

7. Shades Of Hope (4:42)

8. Key To The Imagination (13:14)



Bonus Disc: Includes almost an hour of improvised jams.

