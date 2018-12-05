LORD OF THE LOST mit Live-Video
Die Aufnahme von 'Annabel Lee' stammt aus dem bereits erschienenen Live-Album "Confession (Live At Christuskirche)", das aus 2 CDs und einer DVD besteht: Youtube.
Hier ist die komplette Trackliste:
CD 1:
Raining Stars
Wander In Sable
Dry The Rain
The Devil You Know
The Love Of God
Ribcages
The Sands Of Time
Six Feet Underground
Beyond Beautiful
Waiting For You To Die
CD 2:
Fall Asleep
Drag Me To Hell
Prison
See You Soon
Full Metal Bawl (The True Story About Her Death)
Fists Up In The Air
My Better Me
Annabel Lee
The Broken Ones
Credo
Lost In A Heartbeat
Lighthouse
