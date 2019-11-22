LOST IN STATIC macht Weihnachtsmusik
22.11.2019 | 21:54
Die junge kanadische Metalband LOST IN SPACE hat pünktlich zur Vorweihnachtszeit ein metallisches Cover von 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' der Popsängerin Mariah Carey aufgenommen. Bei YouTube kann man in einen Audioclip der Nummer reinhören.
