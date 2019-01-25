MALEVOLENT CREATION zeigt 'Release The Soul'-Video
Wie berichtet veröffentlichte die Death-Metal-Band MALEVOLENT CREATION am 18.01.2019 das neue Album "The 13th Beast" via Century Media. Schaut euch hier das neue Video zum Track 'Release The Soul' an:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w4PIwx1lZSE
Die Tracklist von "The 13th Beast" liest sich wie folgt:
01. End The Torture
02. Mandatory Butchery
03. Agony For The Chosen
04. Canvas Of Flesh
05. Born Of Pain
06. The Beast Awakened
07. Decimated
08. Bleed Us Free
09. Knife At Hand
10. Trapped Inside
11. Release The Soul
