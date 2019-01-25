MALEVOLENT CREATION zeigt 'Release The Soul'-Video

Wie berichtet veröffentlichte die Death-Metal-Band MALEVOLENT CREATION am 18.01.2019 das neue Album "The 13th Beast" via Century Media. Schaut euch hier das neue Video zum Track 'Release The Soul' an:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w4PIwx1lZSE

Die Tracklist von "The 13th Beast" liest sich wie folgt:

01. End The Torture

02. Mandatory Butchery

03. Agony For The Chosen

04. Canvas Of Flesh

05. Born Of Pain

06. The Beast Awakened

07. Decimated

08. Bleed Us Free

09. Knife At Hand

10. Trapped Inside

11. Release The Soul