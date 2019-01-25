DEVIN TOWNSEND veröffentlicht neues Album "Empath"!
Kommentieren
Am 29.03.2019 veröffentlicht DEVIN TOWNSEND das neue Album "Empath"via InsideOut.
Bis zur Veröffentlichung des Albums möchte Devin den Fans näherlegen, wie es zum Album kam anhand einer Dokumentations-Serie. Hört euch hier eine Unterhaltung am Telefon an mit dem Titel "Thesis":
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y4sJ8odko2Y
Die Tracklist von "Empath" ist wie folgt:
01. Castaway
02. Genesis
03. Spirits Will Collide
04. Evermore
05. Sprite
06. Hear Me
07. Why
08. Borderlands
09. Requiem
10. Singularity Part 1 - Adrift
11. Singularity Part 2 - I Am I
12. Singularity Part 3 - There Be Monsters
13. Singularity Part 4 - Curious Gods
14. Singularity Part 5 - Silicon Scientists
15. Singularity Part 6 - Here Comes The Sun
- Quelle:
- Band
- Redakteur:
- Jakob Ehmke
- Tags:
- devin townsend empath dokumentation
0 Kommentare