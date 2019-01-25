DEVIN TOWNSEND veröffentlicht neues Album

Am 29.03.2019 veröffentlicht DEVIN TOWNSEND das neue Album "Empath"via InsideOut.

Bis zur Veröffentlichung des Albums möchte Devin den Fans näherlegen, wie es zum Album kam anhand einer Dokumentations-Serie. Hört euch hier eine Unterhaltung am Telefon an mit dem Titel "Thesis":

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y4sJ8odko2Y

Die Tracklist von "Empath" ist wie folgt:

01. Castaway

02. Genesis

03. Spirits Will Collide

04. Evermore

05. Sprite

06. Hear Me

07. Why

08. Borderlands

09. Requiem

10. Singularity Part 1 - Adrift

11. Singularity Part 2 - I Am I

12. Singularity Part 3 - There Be Monsters

13. Singularity Part 4 - Curious Gods

14. Singularity Part 5 - Silicon Scientists

15. Singularity Part 6 - Here Comes The Sun