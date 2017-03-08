MASTODON kommen nach Deutschland
Kommentieren
08.03.2017 | 22:02
28. Juni 2017 Hamburg / Docks
Das Schwergewicht aus Atlanta/Georgia hat drei Shows in Deutschland bestätigt, um ihr am 31. März 2017 erscheinendes, siebtes Studio-Album "Emperor Of Sand" live zu präsentieren.
Folgende Shows sind geplant:
26. Juni 2017 Stuttgart / LKA Longhorn
28. Juni 2017 Hamburg / Docks
06. Juli 2017 Frankfurt / Batschkapp
- Quelle:
- Wizard Promotions
- Redakteur:
- Frank Hameister
- Tags:
- mastodon metal
0 Kommentare