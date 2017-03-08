MASTODON kommen nach Deutschland

Das Schwergewicht aus Atlanta/Georgia hat drei Shows in Deutschland bestätigt, um ihr am 31. März 2017 erscheinendes, siebtes Studio-Album "Emperor Of Sand" live zu präsentieren.

Folgende Shows sind geplant:

26. Juni 2017 Stuttgart / LKA Longhorn

28. Juni 2017 Hamburg / Docks



06. Juli 2017 Frankfurt / Batschkapp