MEDICO PESTE: Details zum neuen Album "ב :The Black Bile" veröffentlicht
04.01.2020 | 14:23
Die polnische Black-Metal-Band MEDICO PESTE wird am 20.03.2020 via Season Of Mist das neue Album "ב :The Black Bile" veröffentlichen.
Neben dem Cover und der Tracklist wurde zum Song 'God Knows Why' ein Teaser bekannt gegeben.
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
1. God Knows Why (08:25)
2 . All Too Human (08:33)
3. Numinous Catastrophy (07:10)
4. Were Saviours Believers? (06:48)
5. Skin (06:37)
6. Holy Opium (05:48)
7. The Black Bile (06:45)
