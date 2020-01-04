MEDICO PESTE: Details zum neuen Album

Die polnische Black-Metal-Band MEDICO PESTE wird am 20.03.2020 via Season Of Mist das neue Album "ב :The Black Bile" veröffentlichen.



Neben dem Cover und der Tracklist wurde zum Song 'God Knows Why' ein Teaser bekannt gegeben.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. God Knows Why (08:25)

2 . All Too Human (08:33)

3. Numinous Catastrophy (07:10)

4. Were Saviours Believers? (06:48)

5. Skin (06:37)

6. Holy Opium (05:48)

7. The Black Bile (06:45)

Quelle: Season Of Mist Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: medico peste 1489 the black bile god knows why season of mist black metal