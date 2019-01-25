MEGADETH mit Details zum Best Of!
Wie berichtet, veröffentlicht MEGADETH am 22.03.2019 zum 35-jährigen Jubiläum ein neues Best Of mit dem Namen "Warheads On Foreheads". Nun wurde die Tracklist bekanntgegeben, die Dave Mustain zum remastern selbst ausgesucht hat:
Disc 1
01. Rattlehead
02. Mechanix
03. Killing Is My Business…And Business Is Good!
04. The Conjuring
05. Wake Up Dead
06. Devils Island
07. Good Mourning / Black Friday
08. Set The World Afire
09. In My Darkest Hour
10. Holy Wars…The Punishment Due
Disc 2
01. Hangar 18
02. Tornado Of Souls
03. Rust In Peace…Polaris
04. Five Magics
05. Take No Prisoners
06. Skin O' My Teeth
07. Angry Again
08. Symphony Of Destruction
09. Sweating Bullets
10. A Tout Le Monde
11. Train Of Consequences
12. Reckoning Day
Disc 3
01. Trust
02. She-Wolf
03. Wanderlust
04. Dread and the Fugitive Mind
05. Blackmail The Universe
06. Washington Is Next!
07. Head Crusher
08. Public Enemy No. 1
09. Kingmaker
10. The Threat Is Real
11. Poisonous Shadows
12. Death From Within
13. Dystopia
