MEGADETH mit Details zum Best Of!

Wie berichtet, veröffentlicht MEGADETH am 22.03.2019 zum 35-jährigen Jubiläum ein neues Best Of mit dem Namen "Warheads On Foreheads". Nun wurde die Tracklist bekanntgegeben, die Dave Mustain zum remastern selbst ausgesucht hat:

Disc 1



01. Rattlehead

02. Mechanix

03. Killing Is My Business…And Business Is Good!

04. The Conjuring

05. Wake Up Dead

06. Devils Island

07. Good Mourning / Black Friday

08. Set The World Afire

09. In My Darkest Hour

10. Holy Wars…The Punishment Due



Disc 2



01. Hangar 18

02. Tornado Of Souls

03. Rust In Peace…Polaris

04. Five Magics

05. Take No Prisoners

06. Skin O' My Teeth

07. Angry Again

08. Symphony Of Destruction

09. Sweating Bullets

10. A Tout Le Monde

11. Train Of Consequences

12. Reckoning Day



Disc 3



01. Trust

02. She-Wolf

03. Wanderlust

04. Dread and the Fugitive Mind

05. Blackmail The Universe

06. Washington Is Next!

07. Head Crusher

08. Public Enemy No. 1

09. Kingmaker

10. The Threat Is Real

11. Poisonous Shadows

12. Death From Within

13. Dystopia