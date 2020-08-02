MEMOIRA: Single vom neuen Album

Die finnische Gothic-Metal-Band MEMOIRA hat mit 'Carnival Of Creation' eine neue Single veröffentlicht. Sie stammt vom neuen, gleichnamigen Album. Dieses wird am 25.09.2020 via Inverse Records erscheinen.



Die Band sagt dazu: ""Carnival Of Creation" must be one of the most epic songs we have ever written. The lyrical theme is about discovering the art, the music, literature and everything that requires creative thought process. How everything develops through history and how the styles vary in different cultures. It's a rollercoaster of a song that dives within creative thinking, where everything is like this huge market square where you can come across with a plethora of creative ideas. We are really happy how the song turned out and it describes the album perfectly."



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

01. Dawn of Time

02. Carnival of Creation

03. Queen Element

04. Hunter's Moon

05. Dark Passenger

06. Shooting Star

07. Snowglobe

08. Crimson Bride Symphony



Das Album ist bereits im Label-Shop vorbestellbar.

