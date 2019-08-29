MESSORA mit Hörprobe zum neuen Album
29.08.2019 | 22:37
Die Metalband MESSORA aus Kanada will am 4. Oktober ihr Debütalbum "The Door" veröffentlichen und teilt schon mal Cover und Trackliste mit. Außerdem gibt es bei YouTube einen Audioclip zum Titelstück.
1. The Door (6:04)
2. Tethered (1:34)
3. The Veil (9:40)
4. The Falling Star (8:48)
5. The Pond (5:30)
6. Untethered (3:31)
7. The Tide (9:08)
