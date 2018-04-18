METALLICA: Shows aus Hamburg und Stuttgart auf CD
Am 29. März spielte METALLICA in der Barclaycard-Arena in Hamburg, jetzt ist das gesamte Konzert auf zwei CDs oder als digitaler Download erhältlich. In Kürze wird auch die Show in Stuttgart vom 7. April veröffentlicht werden. Jede Doppel-CD kostet $19.81, die Doppel-CD aus Hamburg ist jetzt im METALLICA-Webshop erhältlich und enthält folgende Songs:
Hardwired
Atlas, Rise!
Seek & Destroy
The Four Horsemen
The Unforgiven
Now That We're Dead
Dream No More
For Whom the Bell Tolls
Halo on Fire
Die, Die My Darling
Fuel
Moth Into Flame
Sad But True
One
Master of Puppets
Zugaben:
Spit Out the Bone
Nothing Else Matters
Enter Sandman
Die Doppel-CD aus Stuttgart wird in Kürze im METALLICA-Webshop erhältlich sein. In Stuttgart wurden folgende Songs gespielt:Hardwired
Atlas, Rise!
Seek & Destroy
Motorbreath
Fade To Black
Now That We're Dead
Confusion
For Whom the Bell Tolls
Halo on Fire
Helpless
Creeping Death
Moth Into Flame
Sad But True
One
Master of Puppets
Zugaben:
Fight Fire With Fire
Nothing Else Matters
Enter Sandman
