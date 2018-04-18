METALLICA: Shows aus Hamburg und Stuttgart auf CD

Am 29. März spielte METALLICA in der Barclaycard-Arena in Hamburg, jetzt ist das gesamte Konzert auf zwei CDs oder als digitaler Download erhältlich. In Kürze wird auch die Show in Stuttgart vom 7. April veröffentlicht werden. Jede Doppel-CD kostet $19.81, die Doppel-CD aus Hamburg ist jetzt im METALLICA-Webshop erhältlich und enthält folgende Songs:

Hardwired

Atlas, Rise!

Seek & Destroy

The Four Horsemen

The Unforgiven

Now That We're Dead

Dream No More

For Whom the Bell Tolls

Halo on Fire

Die, Die My Darling

Fuel

Moth Into Flame

Sad But True

One

Master of Puppets

Zugaben:

Spit Out the Bone

Nothing Else Matters

Enter Sandman

Die Doppel-CD aus Stuttgart wird in Kürze im METALLICA-Webshop erhältlich sein. In Stuttgart wurden folgende Songs gespielt:

Quelle: Metallica.com Redakteur: Frank Jaeger Tags: metallca live

