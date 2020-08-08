METALLICA zeigt 'Moth Into Flame' von

Wie berichtet, veröffentlicht METALLICA "S&M2" am 28.08.2020, nach 'All Within My Hands' und 'Nothing Else Matters' wurde nun ein weiteres Video zum Track 'Moth Into Flame' veröffentlicht:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q0SU8vxBpc8

Die Tracklist der CD-Version liest sich wie folgt:



CD 1



1 The Ecstasy of Gold (Live)

2 The Call of Ktulu (Live)

3 For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live)

4 The Day That Never Comes (Live)

5 The Memory Remains (Live)

6 Confusion (Live)

7 Moth Into Flame (Live)

8 The Outlaw Torn (Live)

9 No Leaf Clover (Live)

10 Halo on Fire (Live)



CD 2



1 Intro to Scythian Suite (Live)

2 Scythian Suite, Opus 20 II: The Enemy God And The Dance Of The Dark Spirits (Live)

3 Intro to The Iron Foundry (Live)

4 The Iron Foundry, Opus 19 (Live)

5 The Unforgiven III (Live)

6 All Within My Hands (Live)

7 (Anesthesia) - Pulling Teeth (Live)

8 Wherever I May Roam (Live)

9 One (Live)

10 Master of Puppets (Live)

11 Nothing Else Matters (Live)

12 Enter Sandman (Live