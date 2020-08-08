METALLICA zeigt 'Moth Into Flame' von "S&M2"!
Wie berichtet, veröffentlicht METALLICA "S&M2" am 28.08.2020, nach 'All Within My Hands' und 'Nothing Else Matters' wurde nun ein weiteres Video zum Track 'Moth Into Flame' veröffentlicht:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q0SU8vxBpc8
Die Tracklist der CD-Version liest sich wie folgt:
CD 1
1 The Ecstasy of Gold (Live)
2 The Call of Ktulu (Live)
3 For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live)
4 The Day That Never Comes (Live)
5 The Memory Remains (Live)
6 Confusion (Live)
7 Moth Into Flame (Live)
8 The Outlaw Torn (Live)
9 No Leaf Clover (Live)
10 Halo on Fire (Live)
CD 2
1 Intro to Scythian Suite (Live)
2 Scythian Suite, Opus 20 II: The Enemy God And The Dance Of The Dark Spirits (Live)
3 Intro to The Iron Foundry (Live)
4 The Iron Foundry, Opus 19 (Live)
5 The Unforgiven III (Live)
6 All Within My Hands (Live)
7 (Anesthesia) - Pulling Teeth (Live)
8 Wherever I May Roam (Live)
9 One (Live)
10 Master of Puppets (Live)
11 Nothing Else Matters (Live)
12 Enter Sandman (Live
