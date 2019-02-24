MINISTRY auf EU/UK Sommertour 2019!
Die Industrial Metal Legende MINISTRY kommt mit ihrem aktuellen Album "AmeriKKKant" ein weiteres Mal nach Europa auf Tour und freut sich, heute zahlreiche Sommer-Dates bekannt geben zu können.
MINISTRY - EU/UK Summer 2019
16.06. AT Nickelsdorf - Novarock
17.06. D Lindau - Club Vaudeville
18.06. F Strasbourg - Laiterie
20.06. F Clisson - Hellfest / Knotfest
22.06. B Dessel - Graspop
23.06. NL Nijmegen - Doornroosje
25.06. NO Oslo - Vulkan Arena
26.06. DK Aarhus - Voxhall
27.06. D Hannover - Pavillon
30.06. D Berlin - Huxleys
02.07. UK Bristol - SWX
03.07. UK Glasgow - SWG3
04.07. UK Birmingham - o2 Institute
06.07. UK London - o2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
07.07. F Paris - La Machine du Moulin Rouge
09.07. D Bochum @ Matrix
10.07. CZ Prague - Roxy
11.07. HU Budapest - A38
12.07. RO Timisoara - Rock la Mures
13.07. SK Kosice - Collosseum Club
15.07. LVA Riga - Melna Piektdiena w/ Dying Fetus
16.07. ES Tallinn - Rock Cafe w/ Dying Fetus
17.07. FI Tampere - Pakkahuone w/ Dying Fetus
19.07. S Gävle - Gefle Metal Festival
