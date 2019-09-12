MUSE: Fettes Box Set!

Die Rocker MUSE werden zu ihrem 25-jährigen Bestehen am 06.12.2019 ein besonderes Box-Set veröffentlichen, das für Fans ganz sicher Pflichtprogramm ist, enthält es doch gleich 40 (!) unveröffentlichte Stücke. Das gute Stück wird "Origin Of Muse" heißen und mit 9 CDs, 4 Vinyl-Alben und einem 48-seitigen Buch das zweite Album der Band feiern. Hier ist ein Unboxing-Video dazu: Youtube.

Hier ist die Liste des Inhalts der CDs und Vinyl-Scheiben:

CD 1 – Newton Abbot Demos -15 previously unreleased first demos by the band including an early version of the hit “Plug in Baby”CD 2 – The Muse EPs + Showbiz Demos – Their debut releases on Dangerous Records and previously unreleased demos for their debut album ShowbizCD 3 – Showbiz – Remastered debut albumCD 4 – Showbiz B Sides – Contains a previously unreleased alternate version of “Recess”CD 5 – Showbiz Live – Previously unreleased recording of live shows broadcast on BBC Radio One in 1999/2000CD 6 – "Origin of Symmetry" Instrumental Demos – Previously unreleased recorded at the Community Centre in TeignmouthCD 7 – "Origin of Symmetry" – RemasteredCD 8 – "Origin of Symmetry" B Sides – Every B side recorded for the single released from the albumCD 9 – "Origin of Symmetry" Live at Reading Festival – Full version of band’s headline performance of entire album recorded at Reading Festival 2011 on the 10th Anniversary of it releaseVinyl 1-4 – Showbiz and "Origin of Symmetry" remastered 180 gram heavyweight coloured vinyl.