MYLES KENNEDY: Neues Soloalbum

MYLES KENNEDY, Frontmann von ALTER BRIDGE und ehemaliger Sänger von SLASH, veröffentlicht im Mai sein zweites Soloalbum namens "The Ides Of March". Das Werk erscheint am 14.05.2021 via Napalm Records. Mit 'In Stride' ist bereits die erste Single auf dem Markt. Das Album kann auch schon vorbestellt werden.



Der Sänger sagt zum Song: "Chill out. That pretty much sums it up. The lyric paints a picture of a survivalist preparing for an impending zombie apocalypse. It was inspired by the first wave of lockdowns as everyone was buying vast amounts of toilet paper and supplies. I started to ask myself if it might be wise to try and gain some perspective and not overreact… keep calm and carry on."



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1) Get Along

2) A Thousand Words

3) In Stride

4) The Ides of March

5) Wake Me When It’s Over

6) Love Rain Down

7) Tell It Like It Is

8) Moonshot

9) Wanderlust Begins

10) Sifting Through The Fire

11) Worried Mind

Quelle: Head of PR Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: myles kennedy the ides of march in stride alter bridge slash napalm records