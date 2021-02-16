PRAISE THE PLAGUE: Plattendeal mit Lifeforce Records geschlossen

Die Berliner Black-Metal-Band PRAISE THE PLAGUE hat einen Plattendeal mit Lifeforce Records geschlossen. Im Juli soll bereits ein neues Album über das neue Label erscheinen.



Die Band sagt dazu: "We are beyond grateful to join the family/roster of Lifeforce! Their history and work with bands we've been following, and are friends with, inspire us. We are looking forward to this new chapter and are thrilled to work with Lifeforce on new releases. With sincere gratitude to each and everyone who has supported us in any way."

Quelle: Lifeforce Records Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: praise the plague lifeforce records plattenvertrag