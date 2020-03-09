MY DYING BRIDE: Video zum Song 'To Outlive The Gods' veröffentlicht
09.03.2020 | 20:33
Die britische Doom-Metal-Band MY DYING BRIDE hat am 06.03.2020 ihr neues Album "Ghost Of Orion" via Nuclear Blast veröffentlicht. Zum daraus stammenden Song 'To Outlive The Gods' hat die Band nun ein Video herausgebracht.
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
Aaron Stainthorpe sagt zum Video: "Wenn Leidenschaft derart stark und betrieben ist, beschämt es selbst die Götter."
01. Your Broken Shore
02. To Outlive The Gods
03. Tired Of Tears
04. The Solace
05. The Long Black Land
06.The Ghost Of Orion
07.The Old Earth
08.Your Woven Shore
- Nuclear Blast
- Swen Reuter
- my dying bride ghost of orion your broken shore lindy-fay hella wardruna to outlive the gods
