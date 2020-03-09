MY DYING BRIDE: Video zum Song 'To Outlive The Gods' veröffentlicht

Die britische Doom-Metal-Band MY DYING BRIDE hat am 06.03.2020 ihr neues Album "Ghost Of Orion" via Nuclear Blast veröffentlicht. Zum daraus stammenden Song 'To Outlive The Gods' hat die Band nun ein Video herausgebracht.



Aaron Stainthorpe sagt zum Video: "Wenn Leidenschaft derart stark und betrieben ist, beschämt es selbst die Götter."

Die Tracklist liest sich so:

01. Your Broken Shore

02. To Outlive The Gods

03. Tired Of Tears

04. The Solace

05. The Long Black Land

06.The Ghost Of Orion

07.The Old Earth

08.Your Woven Shore