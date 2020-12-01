NANOWAR OF STEEL zeigt neues Video

NANOWAR OF STEEL bringt am 4.12.2020 "Stairway To Valhalla" heraus. Dabei handelt es sich um eine Neuauflage des 2018 veröffentlichten und mittlerweile vergriffenen Albums der Band.

Zum Titel 'In The Sky' folgt heute nun das Video:







Stairway To Valhalla (Re-Issue) Tracklist:

1. Declination

2. Barbie, Milf Princess of the Twilight

3. The Call of Cthulhu

4. Heavy Metal Kibbles

5. Il maestro Myiagi di Pino

6. L'opelatole ecologico

7. Images and Swords

8. In the Sky

9. ... And Then I Noticed That She Was a Gargoyle

10. Tooth Fairy

11. Vegan Velociraptor

12. Another Drill in the Wall

13. Ironmonger (The Copier of the Seven Keys)

14. Bum Voyage

15. Uranus

16. The Crown and the Onion Ring

17. The Quest for Carrefour

18. Hail to Liechtenstein

19. Uranus (feat. Michael Starr)

Bonus CD:

1. Valhalleluja

2. Sottosegretari alla presidenza della repubblica del True Metal

3. Norwegian Reggaeton

4. Bestie di Seitan

5. Sneeztem of a Yawn

6. A cena da Gianni

7. Kurograd

8. Esce ma non mi rosica (Shahram Shabpareh Cover)

9. Deep Throat Revolution (Immanuel Casto Cover)

10. Norwegian Reggaeton (Remix)

NANOWAR OF STEEL:

Gatto Panceri 666 – Bass

Potowotominimak – Vocals

Mr. Baffo – Vocals

Abdul – Guitar

Uinona Raider – Drums