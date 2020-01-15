NECROPHILIAC: Neues Album

Die spanische Death-Metal-Band NECROPHILIAC wird am 12.03.2020 via Xtreem Music ihr neues Album "No Living Man is Innocent" veröffentlichen. Damit hat es mit dem zweiten Album gut 28 Jahre gedauert, denn das Debütalbum "Chaopula - Citadel of Mirrors" erschien im Jahre 1992. Neben dem Cover und der Tracklist hat die Band mit 'Kill All, Burn All, Loot All' einen ersten Höreindruck abgegeben.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

01. Piper Leading Innocents

02. Hunting Humans

03. Magma of Flesh (Beasts of the Earth)

04. When Mother Ate Son

05. Horseaters

06. Inhabitants of the Red Forest

07. Kill All, Burn All, Loot All

08. GodBundy

09. No Living Man is Innocent

Quelle: PromoJukeBox Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: necrophiliac no living man is innocent chaopula citadel of mirrors kill all burn all loot all