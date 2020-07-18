NECROPHOBIC veröffentlicht

Die Schweden NECROPHOBIC kündigen für den 09.10.2020 das neue Album "Dawn Of The Damned" via Century Media an!

Zum Track 'Mirror Black' kann man sich hier das Video anschauen:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rwhkk6oYYCE

Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt:

01. Aphelion

02. Darkness Be My Guide

03. Mirror Black

04. Tartarian Winds

05. The Infernal Depths Of Eternity

06. Dawn Of The Damned

07. The Shadows

08. As The Fire Burns

09. The Return Of A Long Lost Soul

10. Devil's Spawn Attack