NECROPHOBIC veröffentlicht

18.07.2020 | 19:06
Die Schweden NECROPHOBIC kündigen für den 09.10.2020 das neue Album "Dawn Of The Damned" via Century Media an!
Zum Track 'Mirror Black' kann man sich hier das Video anschauen:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rwhkk6oYYCE
Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt:
01. Aphelion
02. Darkness Be My Guide
03. Mirror Black
04. Tartarian Winds
05. The Infernal Depths Of Eternity
06. Dawn Of The Damned
07. The Shadows
08. As The Fire Burns
09. The Return Of A Long Lost Soul
10. Devil's Spawn Attack
