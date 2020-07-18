ONSLAUGHT zeigt weiteres Video zum neuen Album!
18.07.2020 | 19:20
Wie berichtet, veröffentlichen die Thrasher ONSLAUGHT das neue Album "Generation Antichrist" am 07.08.2020 via AFM Records. Nun kann man sich zum Track 'Bow Down To The Clowns' ein weiteres Video anschauen:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lQNNQt2wdtc
Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt:
01. Rise To Power
02. Strike Fast Strike Hard
03. Bow Down To The Clowns
04. Generation Antichrist
05. All Seeing Eye
06. Addicted To The Smell Of Death
07. Empires Fall
08. Religiousuicide
09. A Perfect Day To Die
