ONSLAUGHT zeigt weiteres Video zum neuen Album!

Wie berichtet, veröffentlichen die Thrasher ONSLAUGHT das neue Album "Generation Antichrist" am 07.08.2020 via AFM Records. Nun kann man sich zum Track 'Bow Down To The Clowns' ein weiteres Video anschauen:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lQNNQt2wdtc

Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt:

01. Rise To Power

02. Strike Fast Strike Hard

03. Bow Down To The Clowns

04. Generation Antichrist

05. All Seeing Eye

06. Addicted To The Smell Of Death

07. Empires Fall

08. Religiousuicide

09. A Perfect Day To Die