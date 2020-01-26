NERO OR THE FALL OF ROME: Debütalbum erscheint im April

Die italienische Doom-Black-Metal-Band NERO OR THE FALL OF ROME wird am 27.04.2020 ihr Debütalbum "Beneath The Swaying Fronds Of Elysian Fields" via Naturmacht Productions veröffentlichen.



Dazu wurde nun ein erster Albumteaser herausgebracht. Weitere Infos zum neuen Werk sollen demnächst folgen.

Quelle: Naturmacht Productions Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: nero or the fall of rome beneath the swaying fronds of elysian fields naturmacht productions debuetalbum 2020