NETHERBIRD: Video zum neuen Song 'Lunar Pendulum' veröffentlicht

Die Metal-Band NETHERBIRD wird am 27.09.2019 ihr neues Album "Into The Vast Uncharted" veröffentlichen. Daraus hat die Band um den ehemaligen AMON AMARTH-Drummer Fredrik Andersson die zweite Single 'Lunar Pendulum' veröffentlicht.



Die Band sagt dazu: "We are honoured that our iconic second single. The song is a rather downsized, but nevertheless dynamic piece from the upcoming album „Into The Vast Uncharted". As for the text, it reflects the cyclical phenomena that surround us. Things come and go, the only thing that's constant is change. This applies to human achievements and ideas as well as to nature. The endless ebb and flow, nothing remains forever, and we all better keep that in mind."





Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Saturnine Ancestry

2. Harvest The Stars

3. Mercury Skies

4. Lunar Pendulum

5. Eventide Evangel

6. The Obsidian White

7. Nexus Of Unlight