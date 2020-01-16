NIGHTWISH - Neues Studioalbum

Am 10. April 2020 erscheint das neue NIGHTWISH-Album "HUMAN. II: NATURE". Es wird ein Doppelalbum mit neun Titeln auf der Haupt-CD, und ein in acht Titel unterteilter Longtrack auf CD 2 sein.



CD 1:

01. Music

02. Noise

03. Shoemaker

04. Harvest

05. Pan

06. How's The Heart?

07. Procession

08. Tribal

09. Endlessness



CD 2:

01. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Vista

02. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Blue

03. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Green

04. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Moors

05. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Aurorae

06. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Quiet As The Snow

07. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Anthropocene (incl. "Hurrian Hymn To Nikkal")

08. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Ad Astra

Quelle: Nuclear Blast Redakteur: Hannelore Hämmer Tags: nightwish human nature