NIGHTWISH - Neues Studioalbum

Am 10. April 2020 erscheint das neue NIGHTWISH-Album "HUMAN. II: NATURE". Es wird ein Doppelalbum mit neun Titeln auf der Haupt-CD, und ein in acht Titel unterteilter Longtrack auf CD 2 sein.
CD 1:
01. Music
02. Noise
03. Shoemaker
04. Harvest
05. Pan
06. How's The Heart?
07. Procession
08. Tribal
09. Endlessness
CD 2:
01. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Vista
02. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Blue
03. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Green
04. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Moors
05. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Aurorae
06. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Quiet As The Snow
07. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Anthropocene (incl. "Hurrian Hymn To Nikkal")
08. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Ad Astra
