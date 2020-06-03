NOBODY: Neue Single 'Atmosfear' vom Debütalbum veröffentlicht

Wer schon immer einmal wissen wollte, was es mit Acoustic-Black-Metal auf sich hat, der wird bei dem Ein-Mann-Projekt NOBODY fündig. Das wurde seinerzeit vom Finnen Tuomas Kauppinen ins Leben gerufen. Mit Akustikgitarre bewaffnet, präsentiert er nun mit 'Atmosfear' den zweiten Song vom gleichnamigen Album. Es wird am 26.06.2020 via Inverse Records erscheinen.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

01. Intro

02. Stronger Than Blood

03. Ruthless Vicar

04. Anubis I

05. Anubis II

06. The Dark Marquis

07. The Great Stink

08. Unholy Intoxication

09. Atmosfear

10. Dreams And Imaginations I

11. Dreams And Imaginations II

12. Lover's Lament

13. Orgasm Of Blasphemy

14. Uncontainable

15. Visionary I

16. Visionary II

17. Outro



Der Musiker sagt zum neuen Output: "'Atmosfear' is an atavistic poison that clouds our brains and makes us susceptible to conventional thinking, as well as willing to exchange our liberties for an illusion of security. It is the antonym of critical thought and imagination, and thus serves as the perfect tool in the hands of a tyrant. Lengthy exposure to its xenophobic fumes will result in madness and suicide."

Quelle: Inverse Records Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: nobody atmosfear acoustic black metal tuomas kauppinen stronger than blood