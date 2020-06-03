NOBODY: Neue Single 'Atmosfear' vom Debütalbum veröffentlicht
Kommentieren
Wer schon immer einmal wissen wollte, was es mit Acoustic-Black-Metal auf sich hat, der wird bei dem Ein-Mann-Projekt NOBODY fündig. Das wurde seinerzeit vom Finnen Tuomas Kauppinen ins Leben gerufen. Mit Akustikgitarre bewaffnet, präsentiert er nun mit 'Atmosfear' den zweiten Song vom gleichnamigen Album. Es wird am 26.06.2020 via Inverse Records erscheinen.
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
01. Intro
02. Stronger Than Blood
03. Ruthless Vicar
04. Anubis I
05. Anubis II
06. The Dark Marquis
07. The Great Stink
08. Unholy Intoxication
09. Atmosfear
10. Dreams And Imaginations I
11. Dreams And Imaginations II
12. Lover's Lament
13. Orgasm Of Blasphemy
14. Uncontainable
15. Visionary I
16. Visionary II
17. Outro
Der Musiker sagt zum neuen Output: "'Atmosfear' is an atavistic poison that clouds our brains and makes us susceptible to conventional thinking, as well as willing to exchange our liberties for an illusion of security. It is the antonym of critical thought and imagination, and thus serves as the perfect tool in the hands of a tyrant. Lengthy exposure to its xenophobic fumes will result in madness and suicide."
- Quelle:
- Inverse Records
- Redakteur:
- Swen Reuter
- Tags:
- nobody atmosfear acoustic black metal tuomas kauppinen stronger than blood
0 Kommentare