NOCTURNAL BREED mit Blick aufs neue Album
Kommentieren
Nach fünf Jahren Pause veröffentlichen die Black/Thrash-Metaller von NOCTURNAL BREED am 28.06.2019 ein neues Album. "We Only Came For The Violence" heißt es und enthält die folgenden Tracks:
01 Iron Winter (Intro)
02 Choke on Blood
03 Nekrohagel
04 We Only Came for the Violence
05 Frozen to the Cross
06 Desecrator
07 Cannibalized by Fear (Intro)
08 Sharks of the Wehrmacht
09 Limbs of Gehenna
10 War-Metal Engine
11 Can't Hold Back the Night
12 Bless the Whore
13 A Million Miles of Trench
Die Band ist bereits für drei europäische Festivals gebucht:
Under The Black Sun 2019 (Deutschland)
Hellbotn Metalfest 2019 (Norwegen)
Eindhoven Metal Meeting 2019 (Niederlande)
- Quelle:
- Metal Promotions
- Redakteur:
- Erika Becker
- Tags:
- nocturnal breed album
0 Kommentare