NOCTURNAL BREED mit Blick aufs neue Album

Nach fünf Jahren Pause veröffentlichen die Black/Thrash-Metaller von NOCTURNAL BREED am 28.06.2019 ein neues Album. "We Only Came For The Violence" heißt es und enthält die folgenden Tracks:

01 Iron Winter (Intro)

02 Choke on Blood

03 Nekrohagel

04 We Only Came for the Violence

05 Frozen to the Cross

06 Desecrator

07 Cannibalized by Fear (Intro)

08 Sharks of the Wehrmacht

09 Limbs of Gehenna

10 War-Metal Engine

11 Can't Hold Back the Night

12 Bless the Whore

13 A Million Miles of Trench

Die Band ist bereits für drei europäische Festivals gebucht:

Under The Black Sun 2019 (Deutschland)

Hellbotn Metalfest 2019 (Norwegen)

Eindhoven Metal Meeting 2019 (Niederlande)