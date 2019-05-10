HEATHEN. Pre-Production time!

Wie heute auf der FB-Seite der legendären Bay-Area-Thrasher HEATHEN zu lesen ist, arbeitet man aktuell fleißig am Nachfolger zu "The Evolution Of Chaos". Hier das Original-Statement:"

Mini studio update... We’re still doing pre-production for the new album. We want to give you the very best Heathen album that we can. Recording will begin in the coming months with a killer producer. All of the details for the new album will be revealed soon...

And then we look forward to this...with a new Heathen backdrop behind us of course!"