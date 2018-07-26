NOTHGARD: Erstes Audiomaterial zu

Einige Monate ist es noch hin bis zum Release von "Malady X", doch NOTHGARD schürt schon jetzt die Vorfreude. Heute veröffentlichten die Melodic Death Metaler erstes Audio-Material zum neuen Album auf ihrer Facebook-Seite.

Die Band zur Ankündigung:

"We are proud to present you the first audio material of our upcoming album! What do you think? Tell us your opinion and help to spread the MALADY X!"

Zum ersten Höreindruck von "Malady X" geht es hier entlang.

Quelle: Nothgard Redakteur: Leoni Dowidat Tags: nothgard malady x