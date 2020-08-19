Neue Hörprobe von SADISTIC EMBODIMENT
19.08.2020 | 22:13
Von der Death-Metal-Formation SADISTIC EMBODIMENT gibt es bei YouTube einen neuen Textclip zu 'Gallows Hill' vom neuen Album "Blood Spell", das am 18. September auf den Markt kommen soll.
