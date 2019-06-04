Neuer Clip von MOTIVE

Die US-amerikanische Thrash-Band MOTIVE hat bei YouTube einen Textclip zu 'Goodbye Again' hochgeladen. Das Stück ist von ihrer aktuellen CD "Fight The World", die am 12. Juli 2019 auch auf Vinyl erscheinen soll.





Quelle: https://ashermediarelations.com/ Redakteur: Stefan Kayser Tags: motive goodbye again fight the world lp