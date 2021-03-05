Neues Material von GRAVE MIASMA
05.03.2021 | 18:49
"Abyss Of Wrathful Deities" heißt das neue Album von GRAVE MIASMA, das für den 14.05.2021 angekündigt wird. Das rund 52-minütige Werk umfasst die folgenden neun Tracks:
1. Guardians of Death 5:51
2. Rogyapa 6:45
3. Ancestral Waters 6:41
4. Erudite Decomposition 6:26
5. Under the Megalith 6:21
6. Demons of the Sand 6:01
7. Interlude 1:07
8. Exhumation Rites 7:16
9. Kingdoms Beyond Kailash 6:15
Track 2 kann bei Youtube schon getestet werden.
