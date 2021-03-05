INFERNO: Neues Album und Single
Kommentieren
05.03.2021 | 19:01
01. Decaying Virtualities Yearn For Asymptopia
Die tschechischen Black Metaller von INFERNO kündigen für den 07.05.2021 ihr neues Album "Paradeigma" (Phosphenes Of Aphotic Eternity) an. Es wird die folgenden Tracks enthalten:
01. Decaying Virtualities Yearn For Asymptopia
02. The Wailing Horizon
03. Descent Into Hell Of The Future
04. Phosphenes
05. Ekstasis Of The Continuum
06. Stars Within And Stars Without Projected Into The Matrix Of Time
Bereits jetzt wird der Song 'The Wailing Horizon' im Netz vorgestellt.
- Quelle:
- Debemur Morti Productions
- Redakteur:
- Erika Becker
- Tags:
- inferno the wailing horizon black metal
0 Kommentare