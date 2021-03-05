INFERNO: Neues Album und Single

Die tschechischen Black Metaller von INFERNO kündigen für den 07.05.2021 ihr neues Album "Paradeigma" (Phosphenes Of Aphotic Eternity) an. Es wird die folgenden Tracks enthalten:

01. Decaying Virtualities Yearn For Asymptopia

02. The Wailing Horizon

03. Descent Into Hell Of The Future

04. Phosphenes

05. Ekstasis Of The Continuum

06. Stars Within And Stars Without Projected Into The Matrix Of Time



Bereits jetzt wird der Song 'The Wailing Horizon' im Netz vorgestellt.