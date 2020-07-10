OCEANS OF SLUMBER: Zweiter Song 'The Adorned Fathomless Creation' veröffentlicht

Die Band OCEANS OF SLUMBER hat mit 'The Adorned Fathomless Creation' den zweiten Song vom neuen Album veröffentlicht. Das nach dem Bandnamen benannte Werk wird am 04.09.2020 via Century Media erscheinen. 'A Return To The Earth Below' ist daraus der erste Song, der bereits veröffentlicht worden ist.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:



Soundtrack To My Last Day Pray For Fire A Return To The Earth Below Imperfect Divinity The Adorned Fathomless Creation To The Sea The Colors of Grace I Mourn These Yellow Leaves September (Those Who Come Before) Total Failure Apparatus The Red Flower Wolf Moon

Die Band sagt zum neuen Album: "Violence, revenge, retribution, repeat. The adorned fathomless creation that is humanity, that is society, that is each of us. Warped and blinded by this eye for an eye mentality, we stumble along the path of this insidious and cyclical nature of violence and pain. Hate begets more hate. Fear a contagion. Compassion a lost art of emotional bending. Outcry, anger, rage, repeat. We long for the gentle embrace of compassion, hope to be soothed by a love that is no where to be found. So the machine churns, spewing smoke along a degenerative wasteland. Victim, valor, vengeance, repeat. Our only hope is to remember that among ourselves is an ability to connect, an ability to heal, an ability to grow. To break the machine and free ourselves from its corrosive and cancerous nature. Teach, acknowledge, heal, repeat."